Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 54,574 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,574 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.5% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Costco Wholesale worth $3,689,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

COST stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.36. 1,259,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $496.14 and a 200-day moving average of $492.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

