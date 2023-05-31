Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Billion Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,916,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,803 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of S&P Global worth $1,977,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,019,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.18. The firm has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.