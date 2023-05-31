Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Billion Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.13% of Amgen worth $2,983,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Up 1.5 %

AMGN traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.97. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.48 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.