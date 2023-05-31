Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082,325 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $6,859,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 371,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,892,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,036,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,696,791. The company has a market cap of $395.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average is $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

