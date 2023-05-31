Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of United Parcel Service worth $2,220,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

