Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.99% of Intel worth $2,169,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.92. 87,003,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,272,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

