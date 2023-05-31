Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,047,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,072,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,015,000 after purchasing an additional 169,865 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.6 %

GS stock traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,083. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

