GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $41.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.28.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

NYSE:GFL opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.82%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

