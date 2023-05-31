Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Update

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 19,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.94. 8,031,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.14. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

