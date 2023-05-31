Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,893.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Givaudan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average of $65.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.8962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

