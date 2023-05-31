Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

GAIN stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,721.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GAIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.