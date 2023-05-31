Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 4.5%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 177,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,114,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 41.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after buying an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 376,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 203,572 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,502,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

