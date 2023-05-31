Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Up 4.5%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.13. Approximately 177,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,114,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 446.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after buying an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 376,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 203,572 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,502,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
