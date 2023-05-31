Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stake Raised by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,409. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.90%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -799.96%.

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

