Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.50 and last traded at $34.55. 4,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $46.30 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

