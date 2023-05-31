GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 446,300 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 499,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance

Shares of GMYTF remained flat at C$80.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GMO Payment Gateway has a twelve month low of C$80.00 and a twelve month high of C$94.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$85.11.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. It operates through three segments: Payment Enhancement Business, Payment Processing Business, and Money Service Business. The company offers PG multi-payment service, a payment platform that provides credit card payment, convenience store payment, account transfer, and multi-currency credit card payment.

