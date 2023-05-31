Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 317,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,606,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 80.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

