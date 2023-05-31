Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 3.5% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12. 317,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,606,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
Gold Fields Trading Up 4.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of Gold Fields
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
