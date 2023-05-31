Golden Goose (GOLD) Trading Down 37% Over Last Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $28,224.22 and approximately $138.39 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golden Goose is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

