Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $19.93 million and approximately $90,697.62 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,310,430 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

