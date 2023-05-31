Goldfinch Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $19.83 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $171,300.18 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,312,132 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

