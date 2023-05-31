GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 74.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,505 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 0.3% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after buying an additional 1,775,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after buying an additional 1,426,257 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,678,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,282,000 after purchasing an additional 576,076 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,114,000 after acquiring an additional 556,050 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,488. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

