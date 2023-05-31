GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.7% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $1,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of META traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.67. 11,523,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,456,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.66 and a 200-day moving average of $174.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $268.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,369 shares of company stock worth $8,682,268. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.