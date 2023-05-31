Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.92

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.92 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 33492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.82.
About Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
