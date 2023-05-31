Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7.90 Per Share

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Great Portland Estates Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LON:GPE opened at GBX 489.60 ($6.05) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 507.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 527.80. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of GBX 388.18 ($4.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates

In related news, insider Dan Nicholson acquired 6,314 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 473 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £29,865.22 ($36,907.09). Insiders acquired a total of 6,372 shares of company stock worth $3,016,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Great Portland Estates

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.66) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

