Greif (NYSE:GEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. Greif has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $74.22.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

Institutional Trading of Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,079.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.30 per share, with a total value of $61,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Greif by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Greif by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.