Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Hits $4.09 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. In the last week, Grin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $632,938.24 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,107.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00330879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00538700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00415597 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

About Grin

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

