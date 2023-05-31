GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 433,721 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 208.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,721 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 405,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,530 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 18,231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,593,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,793 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Price Performance

NYSE:LU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 4,271,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,459,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. On average, analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

