GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 6,463 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. 2,939,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,819,022. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

