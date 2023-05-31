GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 242.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,307 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Avner Mendelson purchased 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Avner Mendelson bought 2,611 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,127 shares of company stock valued at $195,783. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 5.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 815,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,500. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

