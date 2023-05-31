GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 560.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street Price Performance

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,284. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

