GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 227.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.20% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.0% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 22.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $150,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 18,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 304,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,435. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

