GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,633 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $30,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 3,981,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,257,000. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

