GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.16 Million in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $46,299.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,941.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TWO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. 225,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $21.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.37%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $18.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Further Reading

