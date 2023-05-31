GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 130,816 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.17% of Sana Biotechnology worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sana Biotechnology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $510,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,830.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sana Biotechnology news, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $510,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,425,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,879,830.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund V. Gener Flagship sold 347,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $2,285,505.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,447,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,511,986.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 183,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,895. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.52.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile



Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

