GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 54,426 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,426 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Everi were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Everi by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Everi by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everi from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.73. 136,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $21.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Everi had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

