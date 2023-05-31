GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.18 Million Position in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 231,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.59% of 1stdibs.Com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $37,140.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,453 shares of company stock worth $62,871. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

