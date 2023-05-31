GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.22 Million Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 190,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HOUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.99. 204,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $661.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.32.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

Anywhere Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Corporate and Other. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through a portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

