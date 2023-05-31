Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Guidewire Software Stock Performance
NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. 305,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.14.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
