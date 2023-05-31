Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Short Interest Update

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWRE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $893,319.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,401.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,289. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. 305,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $83.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

