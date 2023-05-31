GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

GXO stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $60.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,144,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after buying an additional 38,179 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 314,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,918,000 after buying an additional 55,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 62.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,484,000 after buying an additional 270,119 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

