Haemonetics Co. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Haemonetics in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:HAE opened at $83.53 on Monday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,209,000 after acquiring an additional 174,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,093,000 after acquiring an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.