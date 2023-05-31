Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.8 %

HOG traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 2,582,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after purchasing an additional 57,796 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after acquiring an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after buying an additional 27,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

