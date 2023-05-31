Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Update

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the April 30th total of 348,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Harvard Bioscience

In related news, Director Alan I. Edrick purchased 13,808 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at $497,402.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $36,867.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at $497,402.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,652,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,061 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,072,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 680,117 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,253,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 633,124 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 66.2% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 418,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,411 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

HBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:HBIO remained flat at $5.59 on Wednesday. 123,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.29.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $28.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.