Haverford Trust Co Acquires 288 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in AbbVie by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 183,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AbbVie by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,311,000 after buying an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 153,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 902,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,793,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.39. 1,735,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $242.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

