Haverford Trust Co Has $106.63 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,941 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.3% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Starbucks worth $106,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

