Haverford Trust Co Has $49.31 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $49,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW traded down $5.51 on Wednesday, reaching $217.89. The stock had a trading volume of 360,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,327. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 52.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

