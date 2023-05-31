Haverford Trust Co Raises Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.16% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,830. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.88.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

