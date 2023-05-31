Haverford Trust Co Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 2.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.37% of Dollar General worth $204,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.48. 921,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.11.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

