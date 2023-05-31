Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $128,826.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,934. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Steven G. Burdette sold 3,789 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $128,826.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,351 shares in the company, valued at $453,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,927 shares of company stock valued at $969,582. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 160,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9,326.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $422.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc engages in the retail of residential furniture and accessories. The company was founded by James Joseph Haverty in 1885 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.