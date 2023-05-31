Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 150,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $527,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Haynes International by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 84.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Price Performance

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ HAYN traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,240. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $551.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HAYN. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

