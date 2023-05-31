HC Wainwright Weighs in on Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ELDN opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.12. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

