HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,635 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $98,820,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after buying an additional 1,033,155 shares during the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDB traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.24. 2,435,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,521. The stock has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $71.76.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.